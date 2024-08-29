CrossFit Kohen becomes a Purple Heart Gym for supporting military

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Southside business, CrossFit Kohen, has become a Purple Heart gym. On August 17, Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) chapter 598awarded the gym the designation.

What does it mean to be a Purple Heart Entity?

MOPH says businesses or organizations can become a Purple Heart entity if they are interested. However, it's not just a title. MOPH says Purple Heart Entities are part of a network of individuals and groups who share a common goal: to uplift and empower those who have sacrificed for our freedom. They collaborate with other organizations to amplify our impact, share best practices, and advocate for policies that benefit Purple Heart recipients. The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving.

CrossFit Kohen, veteran-owned and operated

MOPH 598's Commander, Skyler Barker, says less than two dozen businesses and organizations in the Coastal Bend have become a Purple Heart entity. CrossFit Kohen is the most recent business that has become a part of the network.

CrossFit Kohen initially opened in the Flour Bluff area in 2022. In 2024, they gym's location moved to the Southside of Corpus Christi at 7522 W Bichon Drive, off of Yorktown Boulevard. Madison Barclay and husband and wife duo Trisha Schaffner and Cody Schaffner own the gym.

"We love helping people transform their lives," Cody said. "I think the positive aspect is just the camaraderie that you gain with the people you work out with and sweat with. I think it's just overall great.

Trisha and Cody met when they served in the Navy. Cody joined the United States Navy in 2002. After five years of serving in the Navy, he joined the United States Coast Guard. When he's not clocked into his full-time job, Cody coaches the crew at Kohen. On several occasions, he and gym-goers also make it a point to honor men and women in the armed forces.

"We do the Murph every year, in recognition of Michael Murphy, the Medal of Honor recipient, and we do it every Memorial Day. We do a number of hero workouts. You'll see a lot of hero workouts for heroes who passed away in battle," he explained.

On August 17th, before the gym's Purple Heart designation, they got together for a Purple Heart Hero workout. Teams of three worked together to complete 242 air squats. The number signified the amount of years passed since the Purple Heart medal was established. While other exercises were being completed, one partner had to hold a sandbag or weight

"All of them [Purple Heart recipients] are carrying a burden. So the significance of this is we're going to carry that burden." Barker said.

"They're always really hard workouts, and when I'm doing those workouts it's one of those, no matter how bad I'm feeling right now, it's not bad as the families that lost their loved ones. You know, I'm still here and able to honor that person and try to emulate the way they lived life as well." Cody added.

Cody has personal ties to the Purple Heart.

During the Vietnam War, a sniper shot his uncle during the Tet Offensive.The Tet Offensive was a coordinated series of attacks launched by North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces against South Vietnam and its American allies in 1968. Both of Cody's grandfathers were also awarded the medal no one wants.

"Both of my grandfathers were shot in battle. My other grandfather later passed away in a plane crash in Vietnam." Cody mentioned. "It just really instilled a sense of service in myself to be able to continue in my family's footsteps."

