CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many Purple Heart recipients, the medal isn't about personal recognition. It's a reminder of those who never made it home.

That's the message organizers hope visitors will carry with them when a permanent Purple Heart exhibit opens Aug. 8 at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History.

After more than a year of research, planning and collaboration, the exhibit will honor Purple Heart recipients from across the Coastal Bend while preserving their stories for future generations.

"We're ready to open up," said Steven Pierce, a member of Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 and a Purple Heart recipient himself. "We're very excited to welcome the community to see a permanent installation that recognizes Purple Heart recipients."

The project was originally expected to debut last year, but organizers delayed the opening after realizing the scope was much larger than anticipated.

"When we started this project, it was a great concept," Pierce said. "But if you want to do it well, it takes a lot of work."

Rather than rushing the exhibit, MOPH group members spent months verifying military records, locating local Purple Heart recipients and gathering personal histories to ensure each story was accurately represented.

"It was important for us to find the right people and make sure we had the right information," Pierce said.

Corpus Christi Purple Heart exhibit set to open in August

The finished exhibit will feature an honor roll displaying the names of verified Purple Heart recipients from the Coastal Bend alongside larger-than-life portraits of five local veterans selected to represent the community.

Each featured veteran's story will be presented in both English and Spanish. Visitors can also scan digital displays to learn more about the individuals honored and explore additional stories connected to the exhibit.

At its center stands a large bronze replica of the Purple Heart medal, designed as a place for reflection.

A battlefield cross consisting of a rifle, boots and helmet, will bear the dog tags of Purple Heart recipients from the Coastal Bend who died as a result of combat injuries. Those dog tags will remain a permanent part of the memorial.

Pierce said the exhibit is meant to create a respectful space where families, veterans and community members can pause to remember those who sacrificed for their country.

"For most living Purple Heart recipients, we feel a responsibility to tell the stories of those who didn't make it," he said. "We're walking ambassadors for the people who were on our left and right."

The exhibit also highlights a reality many people overlook: Purple Heart recipients are often neighbors whose military service may never be visible.

"We have people you go to the grocery store with, go to church with or stand in line beside, and you may not even know they're a Purple Heart recipient," Pierce said. "This gives us an opportunity to tell their stories and recognize their sacrifice."

Organizers hope the exhibit inspires visitors not only to learn about military history but also to ask questions and hear firsthand accounts from veterans in their own communities.

"Every Purple Heart recipient has given a little blood, and some have given much more than that," Pierce said.

Beyond honoring local veterans, the project also ensures their experiences will be preserved long after today's generation is gone.

Stories collected through the exhibit will be archived digitally and connected with the Library of Congress, allowing future generations to access the histories of local Purple Heart recipients.

"The weight of what these veterans have done deserves to be remembered forever," Pierce said.

The exhibit was made possible through a partnership between the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 and community sponsors who helped fund the project.

Organizers encourage residents to attend the grand opening ceremony Aug. 8. Guests are asked to arrive at 9 a.m., with the dedication ceremony scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 598

For Pierce, the exhibit's greatest purpose extends beyond the walls of the museum.

"It's not just about saying 'thank you for your service,'" he said. "It's about taking the time to listen to their stories because that's how we truly honor them."

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com