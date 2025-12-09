Corpus Christi community grants wish for Marine Corps veteran’s 92nd birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Marine Corps veteran who asked for no birthday gifts this year received something far more meaningful when the community came together to fulfill his only wish. He simply wanted to see his family reunited while he still could.

Pablo Ramirez, who served during the Korean War, turns 92 on December 10, 2025. He is the last surviving sibling among four brothers and two sisters, a reality his family says makes every moment with him increasingly precious.

His niece, Charlotte Espinoza, said her uncle rarely talks about his service but remains deeply loved. “We thank him for what he’s done for our country and for us,” she said.

“All his family is gone, and all he has is us,” said Irma Ramirez, Pablo’s daughter.

As Ramirez’s birthday approached, Espinoza asked him what he wanted. She expected the answer to be modest, but she didn’t expect it to be emotional.

“He said, ‘I don’t need anything. I only wish to get together to see my siblings’ kids before anything happens,’” she recalled.

Finding an affordable venue large enough for dozens of relatives traveling from across Texas proved difficult. Event spaces quoted prices of hundreds of dollars.

Irma said, “you can’t go to a room with a big gathering for less than a $1,000.”

So Espinoza messaged KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor Michelle Hofmann. Her message led to a collaboration between Mind Your Business Success Agency and Sal’s Bronx Pizza, whose co-owner, Kris Tovar, immediately offered space for the gathering.

“My dad was a vet, so we’re always eager to give back to our veterans and everyone else in this community,” Tovar said.

When the family arrived for the celebration, Pablo was greeted with applause, hugs from relatives he hadn’t seen in years and some he had never met. Even his late sister’s husband, Felix Esquivel, attended.

“He’s been a friend, more than a friend for over 70 years,” Esquivel said. “Once a brother-in-law, always a brother-in-law.”

The celebration became not just a birthday party but a full family reunion, honoring not just Pablo and his service, but the legacy of an entire generation of siblings he now represents.

Espinoza expressed gratitude to KRIS 6 News, Sal’s Bronx Pizza, and Mind Your Business Success Agency. For her, the event was a reminder of what matters most during the holiday season, including the simple moments of togetherness, acts of kindness, and gestures of love that bring people together.

