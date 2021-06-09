Contractors rally to help veteran's aging home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the Coastal Bend has stepped up to help a veteran in need.

Response to Monday's story about Troy Stump was tremendous, with several contractors reaching out and offering their services to the home back in shape.

Tuesday, those contractors stopped by to make estimates.

The 85-year-old Stump hasn't been able to do any repairs on his home in years. His family bought it in the Spring of 1963, and it was left to Stump by hos mother when she passed away in 1981.

On Tuesday, help arrived for the Cold War era U.S. Army veteran.

Frank Peralez of ABC Building and Remodeling was one of the first contractors on the scene.

“One of my biggest fears is growing old and not doing what I love to do,” said Peralez. “We're going to be doing the inside work; the electrical, the plumbing, the sheet rock. I've got Garrett with Garrett's Plumbing here to help me with the plumbing, we're going to get him right.”

They're also replacing Stump's nearly 40-year-old water heater. For Peralez, serving an aging veteran is an honor.

“That's one of the most important things, taking care of our senior citizens and not forgetting that we're going to be there one day,” said Peralez.

“It really is an honor and a gift to be able to serve him and to give back,” added David Galvan.

Galvan says his father told him about Stump's story. Their company, Galvan Roofing & Construction will fix Stump's roof.

“He's going to get all new plywood, all new decking up there, all new shingles,” said Galvan. “He has no ventilation up there so his roof can breathe, we're going to have to ventilate the entire roof.”

Another contractor stopped by and said he'd build Stump a railing. The non-profit Esperanza de Tejas stopped by with lunch for the contractors, and a promise to return later that afternoon with a refrigerator full of groceries for Stump.

Again, response was amazing, so much so that Veterans in Focus hasn’t been able to get back to everyone who called. On behalf of Stump and his sister-in-law, we thank everyone who graciously offered assistance.

Contractors say work should be finished within a couple weeks, we'll have another update once it is.