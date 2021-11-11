Coastal Bend Field of Honor highlights service of veterans

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Field of Honor at the Borchard Fairgrounds remembers the service of all of the veterans who helped defend our country.

Volunteers have been preparing for weeks to get the Coastal Bend Field of Honor ready for today.

This morning, this 14-acre plot of land will be covered with American flags as a way to pay tribute to those who have served our nation.

People have purchased flags to be on display for $50 to dedicate to a veteran for their service.

Proceeds go to the Veterans Service Organizations in the Coastal Bend.

The flags will stay up until Dec. 2.

This morning, Military VIP and Nueces County are organizing the first Coastal Bend Field of Honor that will be transformed with more than 1,000 flags honoring service members.

Kate Rippert of Military VIP discussed the project with KRIS 6 Anchor Paulo Salazar.