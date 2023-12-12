Christmas tree giveaways making holidays Merry and Bright for Veterans

Christmas came early for veterans in Corpus Chrisit

The most wonderful time of the year could also be stressful for many families. Fortunately, the spirit of giving is alive in the Coastal Bend. Several groups are expressing their gratitude for veterans by making sure they have a Christmas that's merry and bright.

Outside the Twin Peaks Restaurant, Avalanche Food Group hosted its 10th Annual Christmas Tree giveaway. It partnered with local communities to host this event in cities throughout Texas.

50 real Christmas trees were given away to veterans in Corpus Christi, while Avalanche Food Group planned on giving out 1,000 trees total in 2023.

"In the last 10 years we've given away about 8,000 Christmas trees," John Rosa, a co-owner of Avalanche Food Group said.

"We don't ever forget our brave men and women in uniform," Ricky Rosa added. "It's just our way of giving back, a small token for what they've done for us and our freedoms for living in this great country. It's what we love to do. We poor our hearts to them."

KRIS 6 News spoke with United States Marine Corps veteran Damaris Garcia, who received a tree at the event.

"It was emotional seeing everybody and knowing without that, I wouldn't have had a tree for my boys," she said.

Veterans Memorial High School is also giving back to veterans with its 9th Annual Parade of Trees. Every year, clubs and team sports on campus come together to donate a Christmas tree and decorations. The students are able to choose a unique theme to decorate the trees. Students volunteer their time to complete their special Christmas gift for veterans.

"We like to get our kids involved," Tatum Hagen, the school's Student Council sponsor said. "It's a nice Christmas vibe on campus so we can all see the Christmas trees. And then we all know it goes back to someone who needs it. We appreciate our veterans and we like to give back to them."

34 trees are expected to be given out to veterans by Dec. 19. If you are a veteran in need of a tree, you can reach out to the Hagen. Call 361-878-7900 ext 23146 or email Tamoellerhagen@ccisd.us to be put on the list for a tree.

On Dec. 19 people go to Veterans Memorial High School between 9:00-11:30 to pick up their tree.

