Check out these Veterans Day 2024 events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Day is coming up on Monday, Nov. 11 and many events, specials or ceremonies are being held to celebrate their service to our country, including:



Golden Corral, located off of 5901 SPID, will serve up free dinner to all veterans starting at 4 p.m. until closing. The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi will perform at 7 p.m.

Smoothie King will be offering a free 20oz Red, White, or Blue Smoothie to all Veterans & Active-Duty Military personnel with a valid Military ID. This offer is in-store only on Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, from 12 to 3 p.m.

7 Brew Coffeeis offering a discount to show support for our veterans and recognize their invaluable contributions to our country. At all 7 Brew stands across the nation, veterans will receive 25% off any drink when they show a brewista a valid military or veteran ID on Monday, Nov. 11.

Jiffy Lube will be offering a 50% discount to veterans on 11/11/2024

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System celebrates Veterans Day with Veterans Benefits & Information Fairs, free food and drinks, door prizes, and music at the Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic on Nov. 5, Laredo Vietnam Veterans Plaza on Nov. 7, and at the Harlingen VA Health Care Center on Nov. 8, the events are open to Veterans, their families and friends, caregivers, and community members.

Roasted Coffee on S. Staples St. offers discounts for veterans year-round.

Veterans, active duty, and reserve members of the United States military service will receive free admission to the USS Lexington Museum on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 through Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Veterans Day, in Hangar Bay II, the USS Lexington Museum will host its annual “Salute to Veterans” ceremony. The Veterans Band will be aboard to play patriotic music, and the Color Guard will be from Miller High School NJROTC.

GO Car Wash is offering a free car wash to all veterans and active military members at any Go Car Wash location - just show a military ID or DD214.

The School of Science and Technology of Corpus Christi will be hosting a Veteran's Day Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. at College Prep High School.

Community Mortgage and Elite Realty Group will be putting on a Veterans Appreciation Breakfast at El Potro Restaurant, at 1401 rodd field road on Nov. 11 at 6 - 9 a.m.

Coastal Bend State Cemetery, Nov. 8, 5 p.m.- Veterans Day flag laying ceremony, rsvp needed, flags provided

Veterans Memorial High School will be hosting a veterans breakfast at 9 a.m. in main gym, followed by a ceremony at 10 a.m.

Eddie's Tavern - free pool all day 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Veterans Day food truck festival - Nov. 10 from 2 - 8 p.m. the lineup includes T&L Smoke Shack, Nachos Authentic, Mexican foos, Miss. J's Curbside Pies, Roamin' Italy Gus's Latin cafe, Masshole Lobster truck, Taquitos Mi Sirra

Stand Up and Salute Veterabs Day comedy show on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. at Prohibition Restaurant & Bar on 326. N. Chaparral

San Pedro Fine Arts Academy will be hosting their Veterans Day celebration, at 800 W Ave D. in Robstown at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Bubba's 33 - free lunch for all veterans 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 1921 SPID

Breakfast for Beeville ISD veterans and families at AC Jones High School, 8:30 a.m. breakfast in side parking lot, 9:30 a.m. Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium

Applebees - free meal from a specific menu

Buffalo Wild Wings - free order of 10 boneless wings and fries

Cheddsar's - complimentary appetizer or dessert

Chili's - free meal

Dave and Busters - veterans get a free entree up to $20 and a free $10 power card

Denny's - veterans get a free grand slam

Dunkin Donuts - free donut, limit one per guest while supplies last

Freddy's - veterans will receive a free meal card during their visit for a free combo meal of their choice through Dec. 31

Hooters - free dinner entree

iHop - free white and blueberry pancakes

Little Caesars - from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., veterans can receive a complimentary lunch combo including 4 slices of Detroit-syle deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce beverage

Longhorn Steakhouse - Nov 10 and 11, 10% off meal and free appetizer or dessert

Olive Garden - complimentary entree

Outback Steakhouse - free blooming onion and Coca-Cola

Raising Canes- 10% off the entire purchase when they mention the hero discount program at the register

Red Lobster - free veterans shrimp&chip featuring Walt's favorite shrimp served with cocktail sauce and ketchup, as well as french fries and coleslaw

Sonic - half-price shakes, and size or flavor, include both classic and master shakes

Starbucks - free tall hot or iced coffee

Texas Roadhouse - free meal vouchers from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. that are redeemable off a select menu through May 2025

Whataburger - free 16 ounce hot or iced coffee

Academy Sports - service members and first responders get 10% off online and in-store through Nov. 11

Amazon - 20% off on select items for Veterans Day

Great Clips - free haircut for vets on Veterans Day, they can also receive a free haircut card to use at a future visit

Home Depot - 10% discount in-store through November

Target - 10% discount that can be used twice from through Nov. 11

Walgreens - 20% off Nov. 8-11

Veterans Day ceremonies -

Monday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park and in Aransas Pass with VFW Post 2932

Monday, Nov. 11, at 12 p.m. - American Legion Post 364

Monday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. - USS Lexington

Monday, Nov. 11, at 5 p.m. - Portland City Memorial

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. - Va Specialty Clinic

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. - Caraday Skilled Nursing

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1:30 p.m. - Bishop Garriga Middle School

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m. - CC Art Center

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

