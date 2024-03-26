Celebrating the strides of health care for women veterans

In 2024, the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) is celebrating 101 years of providing health care for women.

The VA offers gender-specific services.

Ingleside Marine Corps Veteran, Diane Brady said the VA's services have made a big difference in her life. She is highlighting her doctor for Women's History Month.

Highlighting a VA doctor who goes above and beyond

Diane Brady sees her doctor at the VA only a couple of times a year. However, she says those few times have made a big difference in her life. What stands out is the relationship she's developed with Dr. Ojiugo Iko. Dr. Iko is the women's health medical director at the VA West Point Clinic.

"I've never found people who were interested in what I got to say." said Brady. "Most of the doctors are men. You don't feel at home, you don't feel as cared for, you don't feel as seen or heard. A long time ago I had gynecological test that gone horrible."

KRIS 6 News

However, the Marine Corps Veteran said she can easily make a list of all the way Dr. Iko meets her health care needs. The Ingleside local did indeed create a list to read to KRIS 6 News during her interview.

She described Dr. Iko as a medical professional who puts patient's health first, and doesn't sugarcoat health-related. information. On the list, Brady also added Dr. Iko's trustworthy.

"She's there for you. She goes the extra mile. She's like a sister. She becomes like a family member. She listens and communicates." continued Brady. "She's your right hand. She's my angel. She puts me first, wants me to be comfortable, cared for, healthy. She's an advocate for you in any way. She fights for your needs. She never gives up and all the while she smiles. She's humble. She's grateful to serve veterans."

Before Dr. Iko was the VA's women's health medical director, she worked in several cities within Texas. She came back to the Coastal Bend after her son died in 2019.

"I get my strength from my patients," she said tearfully.

In turn, Dr. Iko strives to make sure the women she cares for are physically and mentally strong.

"Before, a lot of medical care was mainly for the men." she explained. "One of my favorite posters that says, "she too wore the boot." She was there. So, we need to do all that can to not only recognize them but to bring the resource that are gender-specific."

Women Veterans Health Care

According to the VA, 600,000 women receive healthcare at the VA each year.That number is about 30 percent of the 2,000,000 veterans living in America. Dr. Iko hopes more female veterans find out about the services they have, which includes fertility services, maternity services, mental health care, gynecological treatment, and sensory aids and prosthetics, including gender-specific items like post-mastectomy needs. Other specialties including radiology, neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, rheumatology, oncology, and endocrinology

Click here to learn more about the VA women's health care.

"It's been a great honor in serving to that capacity. We're still striving, we're not there yet, but striving to get to a destination." said Dr. Iko.

If you have questions or can't find what you're looking for, you can call, text, or chat online with the Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) at 855-829-6636 to get help and find available resources and services in your area.

Trained women representatives can also provide the following services:



Provide you with information on enrolling in VA health care if you have not already

Provide you with information on setting up a medical appointment in your area

Provide you with information about your eligibility (including questions about disability ratings) and other VA benefits like employment, education, and home loans

Connect you with your local VA Medical Center or local women's health contact who can assist in coordinating all the services you need

WVCC representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.

Future Outlook

In 2024, the VA is celebrating 101 years of health care for female veterans. Meanwhile, Brady hopes to spread positivity and show the power women have when they support each other.

"She might inspire some young girls to go into medicine. It just takes a little spark. All it takes is a little sparks and you can influence people to do great things." said the Marine Corps veteran.

People are also encouraged to support women veterans within their community. The Women's Veterans Health Program is hosting its 2nd Annual Baby Shower at the West Point Clinic on May 16. Donations are being requested. Any items collected will be distributed to expecting veterans. Collections dates are from April 15 to April 26.

Possible baby items to donate:



baby socks

teething rings

mittens

baby grooming set

bibs

boppy

burp cloths

baby wipes

disposable diapers

receiving blankets

onesies

bag/basket

You can contact Theresa Wise, Alicia Mimms, or Hanna Rodriguez to donate. Donations can be dropped off at the Corpus Christi West Point Clinic. Adrain Garcia is the Administrative Officer at the clinic, and he can assist as well. The Programs Coordinator is Ms. Franki Loya, she can be contacted at (956)-897-3935.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Lorenzo at michelle.lorenz@kristv.com