CALL TO ACTION: Help a Calallen veterans group beat the heat

Posted at 3:39 PM, Jun 27, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local veteran group is struggling in the Texas heat, and they're hoping to get some help.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3837 is located in the Calallen area. The group has a building at 12030 Leopard Street, and it's in need of some urgent repairs. Just recently, two of the building's air conditioning units stopped working. VFW Post 3837 says they've been quoted $13,406 to resolve the issue. VFW Officers and members have been trying to raise money through their membership dues and the operation of its Canteen. However, the building has other areas that need to be addressed as well. The group says the building's roof needs to be replaced along with other maintenance to the building.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the urgent repairs.

Click here to see how you can donate.

The group says, veterans use the VFW site for fellowship and friendship. It's also a place they host a military member's celebration of life upon their passing.

The VFW is know for helping their communities. The non-profit organization has provided scholarships for students and hosts youth community events. The VFW is a national organization with several local chapters located nationwide, including VFW Post 3837.

