Business helps veterans cut benefit red-tape

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A common complaint among veterans is the red-tape they have to cut through to get their benefits. There's a Corpus Christi business committed to cutting through that red-tape.

It's all about relationships, and at Cornerstone Financial Services, they have the relationships to speed up the benefits process. Especially for veterans.

“Sometimes they don't know who to contact or how many people are involved in the processing of their documents,” said owner and CEO Patricia Pena-Noyola.

For veterans, navigating the federal bureaucracy to get benefits can be daunting. Cornerstone Financial Services looks to make the process easier. How? By getting to know every agency involved.

“The Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, Social Security, everyone has a different processing center,” said Pena-Noyola.

Pena-Noyola and her staff work with federal agencies to expedite the benefits process. Pre-pandemic, benefits could take six months to process. Today those waits have nearly doubled.

“There's a strong possibility that it could take 10-12 months before they receive their benefits,” said Pena-Noyola.

CFS can cut that wait time down. And the best part?

“It's not going to cost them anything,” said Pena-Noyola.

CFS makes that possible through another relationship, this one with the two major federal unions. That means any veteran who calls Cornerstone will get all of their services for free. And not just veterans, any federal employee or their survivors are eligible.

“There's never going to be a charge, you just need to call us and get the help,” said Pena-Noyola.

Cornerstone Financial is located at 5151 Flynn Pkwy. in Corpus Christi. You can reach them by phone at (361) 883-6800.