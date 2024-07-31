Army veteran cultivating future leaders at H.M. King High School

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Carlos Camacho is one of many veterans who goes back to school to teach students the lessons they learned in the military.

He's been a U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) instructor at H.M. King Early College High School for eight years.

When the Corpus Christi native was growing up, he didn't expect his career to revolve around the military. When he was a teenager, he was known for his artwork. Camacho even created a drawing to honor Selena, the American singer referred to as the "Queen of Tejano Music." The drawing was replicated for a mural that was painted on the walls of West Oso High School right after Selena's death.

Carlos Camacho

Camacho graduated from West Oso High School in 1996. That's when he found his calling.

"We didn't have JROTC but the uniform always called me." he explained.

Camacho joined the army. He started out as a soldier and after a 20-year military career he retired as a staff sergeant.

"I Traveled around the world, been in 4 combat zones in Iraq," he said. "Joining the army, I think that was the best thing I ever did in my life."

Carlos Camacho

Camacho started teaching JROTC after a friend made a recommendation. In the last eight years, he said he's been able to proudly send off the next generation of leaders in the the military.

"Two of my students are already sergeants. Which is great after 4 years, already sergeants. It took me 8 years." he smiled. "It took me a while to become a sergeant because I was one of those knuckleheads who, you know, work hard, have fun, you know, but never thought I could be that leader until one of my mentors said, it's time for you to become a leader."

A recent achievement for H.M. King's JROTC students includes a top placing at the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB). They earned a plaque at the championships in Washington D.C., after placing 15th out of 69 schools from across the nation.

JROTC Leadership Bowl is from June 19 -21, 2023 and consists of the following activities.



Leadership Gauntlet (Cadets complete timed, sorted stations while answering JROTC Curriculum questions)

Leadership According to the Greats (Answering questions tied to Army Senior Leaders, General Marshall, General MacArthur & General Powell utilizing an audience response system).

Leadership Outside the Box (Answering scenario-based questions utilizing an audience response system).

Leader Knowledge Assessment (Individual Written assessment testing their JROTC Curriculum knowledge).

Leader Reaction Course (Cadets complete a collaborative experiential learning focused on building their leadership).

Camacho says academics is one of many focuses of the JROTC program. He clarified that the class is not designed to push people to join the military. He said lessons typically involve leadership development skills and character building.

Arjun Nakramoni, a senior at H.M. KIng High School said, "When I first came to this school I was pretty scared. I didn't want to do a lot of stuff and once I joined the program it helped me break out of my shell and engage in other activities. And I'm not really much of a talker but with the program I've been able to talk more and basically adapt to it."

"Resilience is the most important thing you learn. You always have to bounce back in every situation you find yourself in." Camacho added.

