2nd Annual Field of Honor on display in Robstown

The last day to see the flags is Friday
KRIS 6 got some great drone footage of the 2nd Annual Field of Honor on display in Robstown.
Posted at 4:48 PM, Nov 29, 2022
Veterans Day may be over, but those who wish to participate can still honor those who served at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds at the Coastal Bend Field of Honor.

The Second Annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor was put up earlier this month and will be displayed through December 2nd.

1,000 flags are on display that represent our Coastal Bend veterans who have served our country. The event is sponsored by the non-profit Military VIP and Nueces County.

All money raised from the purchase of flags goes to veterans service organizations in the Coastal Bend providing essential things like food and housing for veterans.

It's free, but as we mentioned, the display will only be there until Friday December 2nd.

