2024 Purple Heart Convention to be held in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A local group will be uniting our Nation's heroes during a big event coming up this spring.
This April, Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) Chapter 598 is hosting the 2024 Purple Heart Convention. There will be several activities throughout Corpus Christi during the three day event. Purple Heart recipients and police officers who have faced life-altering challenges are coming from all over Texas to join forces. The event is being held to honor and recognize them. The Purple Heart (PH) is a United States military decoration awarded in the name of the president to those wounded or killed while serving.
In conjunction with the Purple Heart Convention, there will also be a veteran/law enforcement stand down.
Several businesses and organizations are participating to offer their services and resources. MOPH is encouraging those who are passionate about supporting veterans to participate.
Businesses and organizations can secure a free booth by clicking here.
The following lists businesses and organizations who have committed to being a part of the event:
- Mobile Vet Center
- Corpus Christi Hooks
- DAVA Unit 150
- Cenikor
- Tranquility for Troops
- Motel 6
- Strong Arm Mixed Martial Arts
- The Nutrition Haus
- Blue Shore Pedal Lounge
- Yaipak Outreach Texas
- Hand of Grace Massage Therapy
- Caraday of Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi Tritons (arena football team)
- Blue Line Candle Company
- Several VA services
- T-Mobile
Purple Heart Convention Events/Dates/Location/Time
April 18:
- 3:00pm - 5:30pm: Check In (707 N Shorline Blvd Corpus Christi Tx)
- 6:00pm: Meet and Greet @ Lazy Beach Downtown 312 N Chaparral St B (Family and friends invited)
April 19:
- 7 - 8 a.m. Check In ( Host Hotel)
- 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Business Meeting (Host Hotel)
- 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Luncheon at Retro 326 N Chaparral (All Family and Friends Welcome)
April 20:
- Veteran Stand Down : 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. (1900 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi Tx) (Community Event, all are welcome)
- 7 - 10 p.m.: Gala Dinner (USS Lexington 2914 N Shoreline CC Tx)