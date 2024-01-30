2024 Purple Heart Convention to be held in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A local group will be uniting our Nation's heroes during a big event coming up this spring.

This April, Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) Chapter 598 is hosting the 2024 Purple Heart Convention. There will be several activities throughout Corpus Christi during the three day event. Purple Heart recipients and police officers who have faced life-altering challenges are coming from all over Texas to join forces. The event is being held to honor and recognize them. The Purple Heart (PH) is a United States military decoration awarded in the name of the president to those wounded or killed while serving.

In conjunction with the Purple Heart Convention, there will also be a veteran/law enforcement stand down.

Several businesses and organizations are participating to offer their services and resources. MOPH is encouraging those who are passionate about supporting veterans to participate.

Businesses and organizations can secure a free booth by clicking here.

The following lists businesses and organizations who have committed to being a part of the event:



Mobile Vet Center

Corpus Christi Hooks

DAVA Unit 150

Cenikor

Tranquility for Troops

Motel 6

Strong Arm Mixed Martial Arts

The Nutrition Haus

Blue Shore Pedal Lounge

Yaipak Outreach Texas

Hand of Grace Massage Therapy

Caraday of Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Tritons (arena football team)

Blue Line Candle Company

Several VA services

T-Mobile

Purple Heart Convention Events/Dates/Location/Time

April 18:



3:00pm - 5:30pm: Check In (707 N Shorline Blvd Corpus Christi Tx)

6:00pm: Meet and Greet @ Lazy Beach Downtown 312 N Chaparral St B (Family and friends invited)

April 19:

7 - 8 a.m. Check In ( Host Hotel)

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Business Meeting (Host Hotel)

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Luncheon at Retro 326 N Chaparral (All Family and Friends Welcome)

April 20: