Veteran says extremists are taking advantage of Israel-Hamas war

As Israel's heavy conflict with Hamas rages on in Gaza, a U.S. military veteran in New York is working with an organization he founded to root out and identify extremist groups in the United States.

Incidents of extremist activity in the United States are rising in some areas, and have been since the Oct. 7 attack on Israeli soil, according to U.S. officials. Kristofer Goldsmith of the Task Force Butler Institute says he is working to train others to spot the signs of extremism, and says his work has become dangerous.

The Iraq war veteran lives in New York state and tracks extremist groups like Patriot Front and others who are said to have been secretly joining student protests and infiltrating other groups in their work.

Goldsmith says college students may have few clues to know if a neo-Nazi group has been embedding in their campus or if the group is working to manipulate others into spreading hate.

Goldsmith says he is tracking online activity and articles written that show how the groups are tracking certain students who attend rallies in their efforts to encourage followers to attend. He trains volunteers to document the groups, and sometimes go inside to witness how they work firsthand.

"When I deployed to Iraq, I very much was motivated by hate and anger for the loss that my community, the thousands of people that were killed in my community. I know what it feels like to be hateful. I can speak that language," he said.

The work happens through Task Force Butler, a nonprofit organization he founded in 2022. It's named after a Marine Corps general of the 1930s. Businessmen enlisted Smedley Butler to overthrow President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and Butler thwarted the plot and testified before Congress.

Goldsmith says Task Force Butler shares its findings with law enforcement.

"As of today, we have nine convictions that our research has resulted in. We have dozens more pending charges against extremists across the United States. And we have four, four lawsuits against extremist organizations that our research has facilitated," he said.

This year, extremists have also used law enforcement against him and his family. It all started after someone found his address on a New York government website listing voter data. Then it was shared in a neo-Nazi forum, and he was "swatted." That's when a false police report is made to provoke a drastic SWAT team response.

"I woke up to my dogs barking like crazy. I walked downstairs and I saw that there was a person, you know, in the bushes with an AR-15, with a suppressor on the front, pointing it towards my house through the window that I was standing in," he said. Goldsmith says he has been swatted three times this year.

"I now in my own home, carry a firearm. I'm carrying a firearm right this moment. Because I recognize that these extremist organizations that have targeted me specifically and target others like me feel extremely emboldened," he said.

Goldsmith says that for 2024, Task Force Butler plans to show up at school board meetings to record extremists threatening parents, and plans to identify them and pass that information on to law enforcement.

