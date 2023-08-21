Various businesses and organizations set to close ahead of tropical weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are some businesses and organizations that will be closing because several parts of the Coastal Bend will see heavy rainfall early Tuesday morning, likely bringing three to five inches of rain.
A storm system brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, named Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, may cause coastal flooding to area beaches and other parts of the region between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Organizations that will closed or delayed for inclement weather:
- The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery will close on the night of Aug. 21 in light of the upcoming storm. Nueces County Veteran Services and the Texas General Land Office decided it would be in the best interest to shut down the cemetery tomorrow. Officials said there were no planned services at the cemetery so visitation will be the only thing impacted by the closure. The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is expected to re-open Wednesday.
The non-profit, Weavers of Love, will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 22, because of inclement weather. Weavers of Love is a non-profit organization which provides hot meals every Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Kleberg County.
- The two tennis centers of Corpus Christi, H-E-B Tennis Center on 1529 Shely Rd. and Al Kruse Tennis Center at 502 King St., will delay their opening at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22