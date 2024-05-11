Trump's 18-year-old son Barron declines to be RNC delegate, cites 'prior commitments'

Former President Donald Trump's son Barron will not serve as a delegate at the Republican National Convention this year, according to a statement from the office of his mother, former first lady Melania Trump.

Eighteen-year-old Barron was chosen to serve as an at-large delegate at the RNC, to be held from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, but a statement from the former first lady's office said Barron has "prior commitments" and will not be serving in the role, Politico reported.

Trump on Trial Judge in Trump hush money trial wants Michael Cohen to stop talking about case Scripps News Staff

Just days ago, the Republican Party of Florida picked the former president's youngest son to be one of the state's at-large delegates.

Other delegates chosen by the state's Republican Party included the other children of former President Donald Trump, including Eric Trump who was chosen by the party to be the state's delegation chair at the RNC. Donald Trump Jr. and the former president's daughter Tiffany Boulos, formerly Trump, were also expected to serve as at-large delegates.

In a copy of the statement obtained by The Washington Post, the former first lady said of her son, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines." The Daily Mail first reported on the statement, according to the Post.

The former president's youngest son has been notably absent from most public political events, avoiding the spotlight that many members of the Trump family have stepped into confidently. Some reports had called the tole his would-be foray into politics, or certainly his biggest role so far.

It was unclear if a replacement delegate would be chosen by Friday.