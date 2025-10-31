Get ready to ‘fall back’ — but does anyone actually want to?

For most Americans, clocks will turn back one hour early Sunday morning, shifting sunrise and sunset times. Next week, the sun will rise nearly an hour earlier, while sunsets will occur more than 60 minutes earlier.

As the U.S. moves toward the winter solstice, sunset times will continue to get earlier, while sunrises will gradually start happening later.

A recent AP–NORC poll shows most Americans are not in favor of the practice. Only 12% of respondents support the current system of changing clocks back in November and forward in March. Forty-seven percent oppose the changes, and 40% are neutral.

If Americans don’t want to change the clock, would they prefer to keep daylight saving time year-round or remain on standard time year-round?

It depends on whom you ask.

Overall, 56% of respondents prefer permanent daylight saving time rather than year-round standard time. Among self-described “morning people,” however, standard time has a slight edge — 50% support compared to 49% for daylight saving time.

Congress has debated ending the clock-change practice for years. The closest the U.S. came was in March 2022, when the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would put states on daylight saving time year-round. It passed under unanimous consent, meaning no senator objected to moving the bill forward. That does not necessarily mean it had broad support.

President Donald Trump has said he would support permanent daylight saving time but has called it a “50/50 issue.”