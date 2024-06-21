FAA investigating Southwest Airlines flight that flew 525 feet over Oklahoma town

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane flew within hundreds of feet of an Oklahoma town several miles from its destination, Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City.

According to audio obtained by LiveATC.net , air traffic controllers informed the flight crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 4069, which originated in Las Vegas, of the low altitude warning.

"Low altitude alert, you good out there?" the air traffic controller said.

"Yeah, we're going around," a crew member responded.

The FAA said the alert sounded as the plane was over Yukon, Oklahoma.

"After an automated warning sounded, an air traffic controller alerted the crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 4069 that the aircraft had descended to a low altitude nine miles away from Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City," the FAA said in a statement.

Flightradar24 reported that the plane descended to 525 feet nine miles from the airport. The flight then climbed back up to 3,000 feet before landing about 10 minutes later.

The FAA added that the Minimum Safe Altitude Warning alerts controllers if an aircraft gets too low.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement in response to the FAA's investigation.

"Southwest Flight 4069 landed safely at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City just after 12 a.m. on June 19," the airline said. "Southwest is following its robust Safety Management System and is in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration to understand and address any irregularities with the aircraft’s approach to the airport. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees."

