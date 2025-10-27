Prison publishes Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release date

Sean "Diddy" Combs could be released as early as 2028 following his 50-month prison sentence for his conviction on two prostitution-related charges.

Federal jail records list his release date as May 8, 2028.

Combs, 55, has been held at a federal detention facility in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest in September 2024. He was sentenced on Oct. 3 to just over four years behind bars, along with a $500,000 fine.

In July, a jury found Combs guilty of transporting two former girlfriends to engage in prostitution with paid male escorts at hotels and drug-fueled parties described during the trial as “freak offs.” The same jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges, sparing him from a possible life sentence.

Combs faced up to 10 years in prison for each count of transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors sought more than 11 years, while his defense argued he should receive no more than 14 months, including time served, saying “he’s been punished.”

The judge ultimately rejected the government’s recommendation, calling it “not reasonable,” but said a significant sentence was necessary “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that abuse against women is met with real accountability.”