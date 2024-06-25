Killer or cover-up? Karen Read murder trial now in the hands of the jury

The fate of a Massachusetts woman accused of killing her police officer boyfriend now rests with a jury.

Lawyers in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial presented their closing arguments Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors allege Read killed Boston police officer John O’Keefe. He was found dead in the snow outside the home of a fellow officer in January 2022.

Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting O’Keefe with her car while dropping him off at a party at the residence and leaving him to die.

During the trial, the jury heard profanity-laced voicemails that Read left on O’Keefe’s phone, calling him a loser in the minutes and hours after she allegedly hit him with her vehicle.

Read's attorneys allege a sloppy investigation and a cover-up. They claim someone inside the home killed O’Keefe and left him for dead after a night of heavy drinking.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury or death. She is facing life in prison if convicted.

Additional reporting by Court TV.