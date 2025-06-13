Kanye West shows up to support Sean 'Diddy' Combs at his federal criminal trial

Rapper Kanye West, known as "Ye," was seen entering the Manhattan courthouse where Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal criminal trial is ongoing.
According to Court TV, Ye was seen entering the courthouse Friday morning and was having his electronic devices checked.
A reporter asked Ye if he was there to support Combs, something he has reportedly said he wanted to do, and he nodded his head and said "yes." He did not respond to other questions.
Ye was escorted to the elevator bank that goes to the lower floors of the courthouse, which is not where the courtroom for Combs' trial is located.
CNN reported that Ye expressed interest in going to the trial to show support and is working on new music with Combs' son, Christian "King" Combs.
Combs' sons have been present in the courtroom for the majority of the ongoing trial.
Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges. Prosecutors have alleged that he used his power and fortune, along with violence, to commit crimes.
PREVIOUS TRIAL COVERAGE:
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend sobs in court, saying he ignored her pleas to end sex marathons
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs feared footage of him beating his girlfriend would ruin his career, witness says
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-aide says she was 'brainwashed' when she sent loving texts after alleged rape
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant says the job gave her severe PTSD, preventing her from working
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant says fear of being killed kept her from reporting alleged rapes
- Former stylist says Cassie's outfits needed approval from Sean 'Diddy' Combs
- Ex-assistant tells of cleaning up booze, drugs and baby oil after Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ sex marathons
- Kid Cudi expected to testify in Sean 'Diddy' Combs federal criminal trial
- 'I can't get out:' Witnesses say Sean 'Diddy' Combs controlled every part of Cassie's life
- Cassie's husband Alex Fine releases statement as her testimony in Combs trial concludes
- Cassie's testimony against Sean 'Diddy' Combs ends after days of detailing abuse
- Diddy's lawyers paint his 'freak offs' as a swinger lifestyle fueled by mutual drug use with Cassie
- Cassie claims 'Diddy' told her he wanted to blow up Kid Cudi's car in second day of trial testimony
- Baby oil, Glade candles, prostitutes: Cassie details 'freak offs' in Diddy's sex trafficking trial
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial opens with graphic testimony