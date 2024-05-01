Watch Now
Harvey Weinstein due back in court Wednesday after New York rape conviction was overturned

Prosecutors are eager to retry the former movie mogul on charges that he forcibly performed oral sex on a movie production assistant and raped an aspiring actor.
A lawyer said he plans to ask the judge that his retrial be moved to after Labor Day.
Posted at 8:28 AM, May 01, 2024
An attorney for disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein says his client will attend a New York court hearing Wednesday despite being hospitalized last week after the 72-year-old's health was described as "a train wreck."

This will be Weinstein's first court appearance since an appeals court controversially overturned the movie mogul's 2020 rape conviction and ordered a new trial. The court concluded that the judge on the case mishandled what information jurors were exposed to, including letting women testify about allegations not related to the case.

The preliminary hearing Wednesday will discuss matters such as evidence and scheduling as prosecutors are eager to retry the case that helped propel the landmark #MeToo movement. However, legal experts suggest it may be a long road that will come down to whether his accusers are willing to take the stand and testify yet again.

Weinstein remains in custody because he is serving a 16-year prison sentence for rape in Los Angeles.

A lawyer said he plans to ask the judge that his retrial be moved to after Labor Day.

