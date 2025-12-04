FBI arrests suspect tied to pipe bombs before Jan. 6 insurrection

Nearly five years after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, federal authorities have arrested a suspect believed to have left pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee one day before the riots, the Associated Press reported.

Details of the arrest have not been released.

Authorities said an unidentified person placed the pipe bombs outside the two parties’ headquarters between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. the night before lawmakers gathered to certify the results of the 2020 election. The device outside RNC headquarters was left in an alley, while the one outside the DNC sat near a park bench.

Components of the explosives included 1-by-8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, end caps, kitchen timers, wires, metal clips and homemade black powder, authorities said. Although the pipe bombs were considered viable, they did not detonate. Authorities said they had the potential to injure or kill bystanders.

A reward of up to $500,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

A day after the bombs were placed, supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the U.S. Capitol and clashed with police as members of the House and Senate counted Electoral College votes. After hundreds of supporters entered the Capitol complex, lawmakers abruptly left the chambers to seek safety.

