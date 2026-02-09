Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell invokes Fifth Amendment in deposition

A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, shows a U.S. passport renewal in 2012 and a federal booking system form from 2020 for Ghislaine Maxwell.
Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, invoked her Fifth Amendment right and refused to testify during a deposition before the House Oversight Committee.

“After months of defying our subpoena, Ghislaine Maxwell finally appeared before the Oversight Committee and said nothing,” said Ranking Member Robert Garcia. “She answered no questions and provided no information about the men who raped and trafficked women and girls.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

