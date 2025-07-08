California fireworks warehouse that exploded tied to local firefighter, reports say

Authorities in Northern California have found the bodies of all seven people missing since an explosion last week at a fireworks warehouse that caused a wildfire and shook a tiny farming community.

The barrage of fireworks that exploded Tuesday caused a massive blaze that led to other spot fires and collapsed the building in Yolo County, which lies about 40 miles northwest of Sacramento.

All human remains have been recovered from the charred warehouse site, but the identities of the deceased were being withheld pending family notifications, the county said in a statement Sunday.

"Crews are continuing to mitigate explosive hazards present at the scene," the statement said. The cause of the explosion was under investigation.

Two people were treated for injuries following the blast in the town of Esparto, officials said.

The warehouse was managed by Devastating Pyrotechnics, which has more than 30 years of experience designing and producing fireworks shows, according to a screenshot of its website before it was taken down.

According to local news outlet KCRA, the address was also associated with a company named BlackStar Fireworks. Both companies were tied to Craig Cutright, an active volunteer firefighter for the Esparto Fire Protection District, who officials confirmed to KCRA is currently on a leave of absence.

KCRA also reported that the property the warehouse was located on is owned by Sam Machado, a lieutenant with the Yolo County Sheriff's Office. The news outlet said it learned the property is not actually zoned to store fireworks, but is listed under "agriculture intensive."

Officials would not answer questions about permits during a recent press conference, KCRA reported.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community," the company said in a statement last week. "Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation."

The wildfire covered nearly 80 acres and scorched surrounding agricultural fields, officials said.