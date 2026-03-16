TSA officers work without pay during shutdown as Corpus Christi community steps up to help

TSA officers work without pay during government shutdown; Corpus Christi community rallying to help

As the partial government shutdown continues, Transportation Security Administration officers at Corpus Christi International Airport are reporting to work without receiving paychecks, according to the airport.

Despite going without pay, security wait times at the airport continue to be under 10 minutes, according to Corpus Christi International Airport.

Corpus Christi International Airport is collecting donations to support local TSA officers with daily essentials during the shutdown.

The following items are being accepted:



Grocery gift cards to help keep pantries stocked at home.

Gas cards to help officers with their daily commute to the airport.

Meal donations in the form of coordinated meal deliveries for shifts on duty.

Individuals, businesses, and organizations interested in donating can reach out by emailing laceyg@corpuschristitx.gov.

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