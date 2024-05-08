Troubleshooters: Street Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We have a new Troubleshooters report tonight. A resident in the Molina neighborhood called with a complaint about an ongoing street project where she lives.

She insisted its making it difficult for neighbors to get in and out of their particular street. So we contacted the director of the city's engineering department to find out what's going on, and how long before the project is completed.

The 5100 block of Green Park in the Molina neighborhood looked like it was in the midst of a makeover when we visited a couple weeks ago.

There is a street improvement project going on, but Amanda Villarreal, who claims she's lived in the neighborhood her entire life, isn't happy about it.

"This is not driveable. It's not driveable. You see this side and you see this side, right ? I mean, I know you have eyes, right ?" she said.

And we saw what her complaint was about where the 100 block of Green Trail empties onto the 5100 block of Green Park.

Villarreal insisted residents can't drive out of Green Trail onto Green Park because of the ongoing street project.

The Troubleshooters contacted the director of the city's engineering department Jeff Edmonds. He told the Troubleshooters the city is going 'old school' on this particular project.

"This is one of the old formats where they're addressing utilities, putting new curbs and gutters, and all of that. So it takes a little bit longer," Edmonds said.

Edmonds added that after much discussion about the apparent slow pace of city street projects...the city has switched to a new 'pavement only' approach that doesn't address utilities or curbs and gutters, just the pavement surface.

But not on this project. This is the old school way of doing street repairs, which Edmonds said should be complete by the end of May.