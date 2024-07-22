Troubleshooters: Green Gate Street improvement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On May 8th, the Troubleshooters reported on a street improvement project on the 5100 block of Green Park Drive in the city's Molina neighborhood.

Neighbors told us they felt the city was taking too long to complete the project, thus making it difficult for some of them to drive in and out of their streets.

So they called The Troubleshooters for help.

Amanda Villarreal lives on the 100 block of Green Gate. She was pretty outspoken about the situation to us. "This is not driveable," she told us. "You see this side, and you see this side, right ? I mean, I know you have eyes, right ?"

And we contacted city engineering director Jeff Edmonds about what we saw.

He told us the primary reason for the project was taking time to get done was that they were using what he called the 'old school' approach to this project.

That means they're replacing not only the pavement, but gutters, sidewalks, and utilities as well. They are only replacing pavement on new projects.

He also said the project would be complete by the end of June.

Well, the Troubleshooters revisited the neighborhood last week, and the project is complete, even the corner of Green Gate and Green Trail looked good.

That makes this another Troubleshooters Case Closed!

As always, whenever you have a story you'd like the Troubleshooters to look into, just send us an email at; troubleshooters@kristv.com or call our hotline at 361-885-0100.

