Troubleshooters: Aransas Cemetery Issue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman bought three cemetery plots at the Aransas Pass Cemetery in 2007. But she called the Troubleshooters for help, claiming she didn't know exactly where the plots were and that no one at the cemetery called her back when she called to inquire.

The Troubleshooters are walking through the Aransas Pass Cemetery with Diane Brady, the lady who called us, and Linda Timmerman, secretary of the Aransas Pass Cemetery Association. They were looking for three plots Brady claims her family bought in 2007.

"I want to take down names of the street. I know I picked a certain place," Brady said. "I have the paperwork in my car. Yes, I have the map. I drew a map. I picked a certain place by a tree...there was a tree, a big huge tree, right here."

Timmerman explained that the tree had been knocked down by the hurricane.

Throughout the visit, Brady is adamant she wants a map of the cemetery so she can confirm where her plots are.

One of them will be for her ex-husband, the man in this picture. The others are for other family members.

During the meeting, Brady claimed there had been a failure to communicate with Timmerman or anybody else connected with the cemetery.

"I still would like a map. I still would like a map," she insisted, talking over Timmerman. "Because you could be telling me anything and I wouldn't know it.

"Ma'am. I don't alter any of my records. I'm offended that you would say that I did that," Timmerman shot back.

Btady first reached out via email on Sept. 20. Since then, the Troubleshooters have made several phone calls to several different people including the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, and several members of the Aransas Pass Cemetery Association trying to help Brady get answers.

Finally, late last week, Timmerman called us back. She had been out of town.

Initially, Brady thought she'd purchased three plots, not two. But upon closer examination of the paperwork, Timmerman realized Brady had indeed bought 3 plots.

"I apologize to you," Timmerman admitted. "I can measure here because that lady is in a walkway. That's her daughter. There should be enough spaces right here for 3."

So Brady got the answer to her question, but she still wants a map of the cemetery to confirm the plots she was shown are in fact the ones she bought. Timmerman said she'll get it by Tuesday morning.

The Troubleshooters checked with Brady on Tuesday night to see whether Timmerman had sent her a map of the cemetery as promised. Brady said she had not, but Timmerman said she would put it in the mail the next day.

The Trpuobleshooters will continue following this story and let you know what happens next.

If you have a story you'd like the Troubleshooters to look into, just send us an email at; troubleshooters@kristv.com or call our hotline at 361-885-0100.