Training jet from NAS Kingsville crashes near Fort Worth

LAKE WORTH — A naval training jet from NAS Kingsville has crashed near Fort Worth.

It happened at approximately 11:15 Sunday morning. According to Training Air Wing 2 the T-45c Goshawk went down approximately 2 miles north east of Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

The Instructor and Student Pilot both ejected. The instructor is listed in stable condition, and the student pilot is being treated at a Fort Worth Area Hospital.

The jet went down over a neighborhood and struck three homes. No one on the ground was injured, but the residents will be unable to live in the homes while the crash is investigated.

The U.S. Navy is cooperating with authorities in Fort Worth as they investigate the crash.

A Naval Safety Team is now en-route to the area for a damage assessment.