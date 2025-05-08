TRACKING YOUR DOLLAR: Where to Find the Cheapest Grocery Staples This Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In an economy where every dollar counts, and with uncertainty surrounding rising tariffs and price hikes, stretching your grocery budget is more important than ever. That’s why our new weekly segment is here—to give you a clear picture of where you can find the best prices on the most essential items in your cart.

This week, we’re comparing prices on four everyday grocery staples: eggs, bread, milk, and ground beef. Let’s dive into what we found:

🥚 EGGS (One Dozen)

Egg prices are often a hot topic—and for good reason. They’re a breakfast staple and a versatile protein.

3rd Place: H-E-B — $4.10

2nd Place: Target — $3.99

🏆 Cheapest: Walmart — $3.94

A difference of just 16 cents may not seem like much, but over time and across multiple cartons, it adds up.

🍞 BREAD (One Loaf)

A staple for sandwiches, toast, and more, bread is another budget-sensitive buy.

3rd Place: Target — $1.89

2nd Place: H-E-B — $1.30

🏆 Cheapest: Walmart — $1.27

Walmart edges out the competition by just three cents, showing how small savings can sneak in across basic items.

🥛 MILK (One Gallon)

Milk prices were a bit more surprising this week, with a shake-up in who offers the best deal.

3rd Place: Target — $2.59

2nd Place: Walmart — $2.42

🏆 Cheapest: H-E-B — $2.36

🥩 GROUND BEEF (One Pound)

Protein prices remain a big concern, and we checked in on one of the most popular choices: ground beef.

3rd Place: Target — $4.99

2nd Place: H-E-B — $4.83

🏆 Cheapest: Walmart — $4.64

Walmart once again comes out ahead, offering the lowest price for ground beef this week.

💡 Why It Matters:

With economic conditions shifting and potential tariffs looming, food prices are likely to keep fluctuating. Our goal is to make sure you know where your money goes the farthest—whether you’re feeding a family or shopping on a tight budget.

Stay tuned every week as we continue comparing prices at your favorite stores and uncovering where the best savings can be found.