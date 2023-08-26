Thousands expected for March on Washington's 60th anniversary

Thousands are expected to descend upon the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. It's where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I have a dream" speech took place in 1963. The speech brought attention to economic inequality, voting rights and police brutality. More than 250,000 people turned out for the march on that day.

Members of the King family, including Dr. King's son, Martin Luther King III, are expected to be in attendance at Saturday's March. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with King's family. Biden will also speak later in the day at the White House.

At the Lincoln Memorial, a plaque known as the "I Have a Dream Marker" honors the exact spot where the late activist stood when he delivered his famous words.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is also nearby, which is a statue of Dr. King himself.

