This Color-Changing ‘Hocus Pocus’ Mug Is Perfect For Your Morning Brew

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If your favorite saying when pouring a cup of coffee is, “Oh, look. Another glorious morning. It makes me sick!” then this Hocus Pocus mug will be a must. Just in time to sip your favorite brew while watching “Hocus Pocus 2,” the Disney Store has released a unique cup that no fan of the Sanderson Sisters should be without.

The cauldron-style black ceramic mug has “Disney Hocus Pocus” printed on the front. But what really makes this Hocus Pocus mug exceptional is that green brew appears to spill over the edges, and “Trouble is Brewing” appears on the back when you fill it with hot liquid.

The Hocus Pocus mug holds up to 18 ounces of your favorite warm drink. It also comes with a 5-inch long ceramic spoon that looks like a wooden spoon. Complete with a small hole in the handle and a bit of leftover potion remaining on the head of the spoon, this utensil is perfect for stirring a dab of newt saliva, a dash of pox or even cream and sugar.

This unique Hocus Pocus mug has a high-gloss glaze. However, because of its color-changing properties, it isn’t dishwasher or microwave safe. Be sure to hand wash it only, and add hot beverages, such as coffee, cocoa or witch’s brew, directly to the mug, rather than adding liquid and heating it.

The Hocus Pocus Color Changing Mug with Spoon is available at the Disney Store for $24.99. Right now, you can get free shipping on orders of $75 or more when you use the promo code SHIPMAGIC.

If you would like to start a collection of cauldron-shaped mugs or add to your existing Hocus Pocus collection, Amazon has a Hocus Pocus mug with an appealing iridescent glaze.

This 12-ounce cauldron-inspired mug is ceramic and features the phrase, “It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus” in glittering gold print. The long ceramic “wooden” spoon has an intricate design that will help you whip up potions with ease and fun.

The mug has a 4.8-star overall rating. Customers who reviewed this dishwasher-safe ceramic cup say it makes an excellent gift.

“This mug is a gift for a Hocus Pocus fan,” wrote reviewer KPage. “Really cute for a Witchy potion to start the day!”

“Very cute and original, just like in the Disney store,” wrote Genoveva Rivera, who also shared a photo of the Hocus Pocus mug.

This Hocus Pocus Iridescent Cauldron Mug and Spoon Set is available for $42.60.

Will you be adding these magical mugs to your Sanderson Sisters collection?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.