The Growing Benefits of Massage Therapy for Veterans in the Coastal Bend

Massage therapy is often seen as a great way to unwind and relax—but for many veterans in the Coastal Bend, it’s much more than that. It’s an essential part of their recovery and pain management routine, offering long-term benefits that improve mobility and reduce reliance on medication.

A Life-Changing Recovery

Retired Petty Officer David De Jesus knows about the benefits firsthand. After sustaining injuries during his time in the Coast Guard, he faced even greater challenges following his retirement. In 2020, while working at a Navy base, De Jesus suffered a severe injury that led to a loss of mobility in his legs. By mid-2020, he couldn’t even walk without the aid of a cane.

"It was tough. I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t move," he recalls. "But that all changed when he was introduced to massage therapy."

“Massage therapy worked wonders. It wasn’t just a temporary fix; it changed my life. I’m walking again, and even though I can’t run like I did at 20, I’m moving without pain,” De Jesus said.

VA Approves Massage Therapy for Veterans

Massage therapy was officially approved by the VA as part of its Complementary and Integrative Health approach in 2019, making it available at no cost to qualified veterans. For veterans like De Jesus, this therapy has helped reduce the need for heavy medication, allowing them to regain mobility and independence.

“I had a lot of issues from the service, especially with walking and spinal issues. Massage therapy helped me do more without relying on medications,” De Jesus shared.

Expanding Access to Care

To increase access to this vital therapy, the Corpus Christi Athletics Club recently became certified to offer massage therapy to veterans, starting just this month on Veterans Day. This new service aims to help veterans with a range of issues, including injuries from service, arthritis, and general mobility challenges.

“Massage therapy helps veterans become mobile again, whether it's from war-related injuries or long-term conditions like arthritis,” explained Alex Perez of the Corpus Christi Athletics Club.

Growing Demand

The demand for massage therapy among veterans is rising, and for good reason. Charlotte Valdez, the founder of Tranquility for Troops, can attest to its growing popularity. Since being featured in a local Veterans in Focus segment earlier this year, Valdez has seen a surge in requests for services, leading her to expand her facility.

"After the segment aired, we were swamped. We had to add five new rooms and hire more staff to keep up with the demand," Valdez said. "We’re now able to accommodate more veterans and get them in quicker when they’re in pain."

A Holistic Approach to Healing

Tranquility for Troops, a local nonprofit, has also expanded its services to include infrared therapy, which penetrates deep into the tissues and bones, providing additional relief for chronic pain.

“We’ve seen incredible results with infrared therapy. It reaches deeper than traditional massage, helping veterans with everything from spinal issues to joint pain,” Valdez said.

For Valdez, helping veterans is not just a job—it’s a privilege. “We get amazing feedback from veterans. It makes this work so rewarding,” she said.

How to Access Massage Therapy

If you’re a veteran and think massage therapy could help, you’ll need a referral from your VA doctor. While it may seem like just a relaxing experience, for some veterans, it could be the pain relief they’ve been seeking for years.

“You might just end up with a relaxing massage, but for some, this could be the relief they’ve been looking for,” said Valdez.

With growing awareness and more providers offering services, massage therapy is becoming a vital resource for veterans in the Coastal Bend. For those dealing with chronic pain or mobility issues, it’s a promising way forward.