The Foster Angels of South Texas asks for help with donations

The Foster Angels of South Texas needs help with donations.

The nonprofit is asking the community to donate brand new pairs of shoes for children in foster care, to help them enter the new school year with style.

"We all remember the first day of school," Executive Director Hilary Jackson said. "Getting prepped and putting your outfit together with your new shoes. We just want to be able to provide that for them so they can succeed during the school year."

This is the sixth year the organization holds this drive. Last year they helped 2,178 children, and they are hoping to help even more this year. They accept all sizes ranging from toddler size 10, to women size 10 and men's size 14.

The organization is also asking for gift cards so that older kids can select the shoes of their choice.

"At the end of the day, kids will be kids. Whether they're living in the foster care system or they're at home with their own families, and they are going to want what other kids have and that is perfectly fine and normal," Jackson said. "So if that means providing them with maybe some name brand shoes like Nike or Adidas, then we will strive to do that to be able to achieve that normalcy for them."

Donations can either dropped off the shoes or make a monetary donation online and the staff will do the shopping on your behalf. The Foster Angels of South Texas also has an Amazon wish list full of shoes. Anyone can make the purchase online and the shoes will be delivered straight to their office.

The last day to donate is July 28. The organization will distribute the shoes to the children they serve on August 3-4. To donate virtually or find the Amazon wish list, head to their website, www.fosterangelsstx.org.