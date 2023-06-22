Texas Sen. Paxton barred from voting in husband's impeachment trial

Texas lawmakers have decided that state Sen. Angela Paxton, wife of Attorney General Ken Paxton, won't be allowed to vote in the impeachment trial of her husband later this year.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted Wednesday on rules that bar Sen. Paxton from participating in the trial that may lead to her husband's permanent removal from office. She issued a statement on Twitter earlier this week signaling her intention to vote on the historic proceedings, but lawmakers said it would be a conflict of interest.

Under the rules, Paxton is required to attend her husband's impeachment trial but she is prohibited from participating in any way.

The Texas House voted overwhelmingly in May to move forward with 20 articles of impeachment against Republican Attorney General Paxton over allegations of bribery, disregard for his official duties and obstruction of justice. The vote came after a monthslong investigation into accusations that Paxton misused official information, abused his power and attempted to hide an affair.

Paxton has dismissed the accusations as politically motivated and even accused Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan of being drunk when he presided over last month's session. Phelan brushed off the accusations as a desperate attempt by Paxton "to save face." He is also under investigation by the FBI after former staff members accused him of corruption.

Paxton's Senate trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 5. If impeached, he would become just the third state official in Texas history to be permanently removed from office.

