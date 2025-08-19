Texas DPS rolls out new Driver License, ID card design

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is rolling out a new design for its Texas driver license and identification cards.

Starting Aug. 18, all newly issued Texas driver license and ID cards will have a new look with increased security features.

Previously issued driver license and ID cards with the current design are still valid until their expiration date.

“The way driver licenses are made can make a big difference in terms of public safety,” DPS Driver License Division Chief Sheri Gipson said. “This new card design will make it even more difficult for criminals to produce counterfeit cards, and it enhances ways we can protect Texans’ identities from being stolen.”

The newly designed Texas driver license and ID cards are made of tamper-resistant polycarbonate material that is difficult to reproduce and compliant with American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) standards.

Instead of the gold star you're used to seeing in the top right corner of the card, the new cards will now feature a black, laser-engraved star in the upper right corner to indicate REAL ID compliance. The new cards also reorganize personal information in a clear and easy-to-read format for identification and verification purposes.

