Texas A&M plans to block TikTok on its network

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. (AP Photo)
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 10:29:55-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M issued the following statement today regarding TikTok:

“Based on both state and federal orders and concerns, Texas A&M has blocked access to TikTok from state-owned devices.

"Additionally, as instructed by the Governor we are in the process of putting in place network-based filtering that will block both wireless and wired access to downloading or accessing the app from our campus network, which means students, faculty, staff and visitors will not be able to use the app when connected to an A&M network.”

Gov. Abbott’s order can be read here [nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

