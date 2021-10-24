Texas A&M Corpus Christi Rugby

Watch
Second match on new field
TAMU-CC
Posted at 7:12 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 20:12:10-04

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Islander's Rugby Sport Club took the field Saturday against Texas A&M Prairie View in the second ever match on their home field.

The islander's have fielded a full team for more than 5 years, but only recently completed their own home field.

The match was close, with Prairie View winning by just three points.

Corpus Christi has it's own open Rugby Club for men, women, and children known as the Crabs.
If you'd like to learn more about rugby you can check out their website here.

