Texas A&M Corpus Christi Rugby

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Islander's Rugby Sport Club took the field Saturday against Texas A&M Prairie View in the second ever match on their home field.

The islander's have fielded a full team for more than 5 years, but only recently completed their own home field.

The match was close, with Prairie View winning by just three points.

Corpus Christi has it's own open Rugby Club for men, women, and children known as the Crabs.

