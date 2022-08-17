Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

World War II veterans Jose Mendez (left) and Bob Batterson (middle), and Korea veteran Dotson Lewis talk before the screening of "Summer of 42: The Coastal Bend Goes To War" on Aug. 11 aboard the USS Lexington. Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News

Army veteran Walter Skinner watches the documentary aboard the USS Lexington on Aug. 12. Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News

Appreciation plaques were given out to entities who helped the documentary come together. Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News

Nueces County Veterans Services officer JJ de la Cerda talks with World War II veteran Bob Batterson before the screening. Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News

Certificates were given to people who participated in the filming of the documentary. Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News anchor speaks with Veterans Band leader Ram Chavez before the screening. Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was on-hand for the invitation-only screening. Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News

Lara Kirchens and her husband won tickets to the private screening from KRIS 6 News. Ten pairs of tickets were given away in a drawing to members of the public. Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales talks with World War II veteran Jose Mendez at the screening Aug. 12. Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News

Prev 1 / Ad Next