Summer of 42: The Coastal Bend Goes to War

World War II veterans Jose Mendez (left) and Bob Batterson (middle), and Korea veteran Dotson Lewis talk before the screening of "Summer of 42: The Coastal Bend Goes To War" on Aug. 11 aboard the USS Lexington. Army veteran Walter Skinner watches the documentary aboard the USS Lexington on Aug. 12. Appreciation plaques were given out to entities who helped the documentary come together. Nueces County Veterans Services officer JJ de la Cerda talks with World War II veteran Bob Batterson before the screening. Certificates were given to people who participated in the filming of the documentary. KRIS 6 News anchor speaks with Veterans Band leader Ram Chavez before the screening. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was on-hand for the invitation-only screening. Lara Kirchens and her husband won tickets to the private screening from KRIS 6 News. Ten pairs of tickets were given away in a drawing to members of the public. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales talks with World War II veteran Jose Mendez at the screening Aug. 12.

Summer of 42: The Coastal Bend Goes to War

World War II veterans Jose Mendez (left) and Bob Batterson (middle), and Korea veteran Dotson Lewis talk before the screening of "Summer of 42: The Coastal Bend Goes To War" on Aug. 11 aboard the USS Lexington.Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News
Army veteran Walter Skinner watches the documentary aboard the USS Lexington on Aug. 12.Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News
Appreciation plaques were given out to entities who helped the documentary come together.Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News
Nueces County Veterans Services officer JJ de la Cerda talks with World War II veteran Bob Batterson before the screening.Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News
Certificates were given to people who participated in the filming of the documentary.Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News anchor speaks with Veterans Band leader Ram Chavez before the screening.Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News
Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was on-hand for the invitation-only screening.Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News
Lara Kirchens and her husband won tickets to the private screening from KRIS 6 News. Ten pairs of tickets were given away in a drawing to members of the public.Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News
Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales talks with World War II veteran Jose Mendez at the screening Aug. 12.Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News
