State-of-the-art ambulances arrive in Duval County

BENAVIDES, Tx — BENAVIDES – Life-saving equipment arrived for Duval County ESD#2 station that will make a difference for rural residents.

Duval County ESD#2 Fire Chief Juan Garcia said two new state-of-the-art ambulances are now in service.

The 2023 Super Duty F-550 diesel ambulances were purchased with a nearly $600,000 grant from the Wyatt Ranches Foundation – monies for the vehicles and for warranty. The grant was awarded to Garcia and his department in April.

Garcia appreciates the continued support from the Wyatt Ranches Foundation over the years.

The Wyatt Ranches Foundation make numerous donations to governmental agencies, non-profit organizations, schools and hospitals in the rural areas of South and West Texas.