Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Whataburger Field to host two exhibition games in April

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
The 2020 Texas League season has been canceled for the Corpus Christi Hooks. Instead, the team will host extended workouts for top Houston Astros farmhands at Whataburger Field.
Whataburger Field to host two exhibition games in April
Posted at 2:59 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 16:04:27-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — Houston Astros baseball is back in the Coastal Bend and there will be live games held in front of a special group of fans sooner than expected.

The Corpus Christi Hooks will host a two-game series on April 12-13 between the Astros alternate site players and the alternate site players for the Texas Rangers.

Tickets will not be sold for either game at Whataburger Field, but the Hooks will allow complimentary special access only to season ticket members and sponsorship sponsors.

First pitch on April 12 is slated from 6:05 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. for the next day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education