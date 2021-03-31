Whataburger Field to host two exhibition games in April

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — Houston Astros baseball is back in the Coastal Bend and there will be live games held in front of a special group of fans sooner than expected.

The Corpus Christi Hooks will host a two-game series on April 12-13 between the Astros alternate site players and the alternate site players for the Texas Rangers.

Tickets will not be sold for either game at Whataburger Field, but the Hooks will allow complimentary special access only to season ticket members and sponsorship sponsors.

First pitch on April 12 is slated from 6:05 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. for the next day.