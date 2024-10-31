Voices of Pain: The reality of the floods in Valencia

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The death toll from the devastating floods in Valencia continues to rise, reaching more than 150 deaths.

The Spanish Guard continues to work intensely to rescue people trapped by the waters.

Claudia Diez, a Valencian who lives in the Coastal Bend and is part of the TAMU-CC Women's Basketball team, shared her deep sadness and concern about the situation in her hometown.

"The affected areas are really bad. There are many missing people and people who have lost their homes, where they have lived all their lives. I hope the situation improves as soon as possible," Diez, who was closely following the devastation caused by the torrential rains said.

Despite the adversity, Diez is relieved that her family is safe.

However, a close friend had a harrowing time when her mother and little brother had to sleep in the car, unable to return home. "Luckily, they are back home," she said.

According to NBC News, Valencia experienced a year's worth of rain in the span of eight hours, making it one of the worst weather events in decades.

Diez, accustomed to the rains in Valencia, never imagined facing such an extreme situation.

"Normally, when it rains in Valencia, it rains hard, but what has happened this time is something unprecedented," she said.

Despite the distance, Diez feels frustrated at not being able to help in person. However, she has found ways to contribute, supporting organizations that collect donations of clothing, food and water for those in need.