Veterans Memorial's rushing attack powers Eagles past Miller on Game Night South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial wasted no time getting its running game going to start the 2025 season. The Eagles defeated Miller 34-13 in our KRIS 6 Game Night South Texas matchup.

The Eagles had four rushing touchdowns, two from junior running back Andrew Charlebois and another pair from senior quarterback Anthony Winans at Buccaneer Stadium.

"It's good knowing we're not just teammates, it's a family out here," Charlebois said postgame.

KRIS 6

The junior running back had a long scamper to the one-yard line on Vets' second drive of the game. That set up Winans for a quarterback sneak for the first score. A couple possessions later, Charlebois took it in for a 37-yard touchdown of his own to put the Eagles up 17-0 early.

The team's perimeter blocking was a key factor with senior linemen like Braxton Taylor and Dylan Durbin setting the edges.

Miller alternated between freshman quarterbacks Jayden Herrera and David James. Herrera threw for a score and James rushed one in.

The Bucs will visit Seguin next week. Veterans Memorial will host Carroll next Friday.

