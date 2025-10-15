Veterans Memorial rallies around Emma Yeager, supporting her father Lee's fight against cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nothing is stronger in sports than when you see a community rally together. The Veterans Memorial Eagles baseball team did just that for volleyball player Emma Yeager and her family. They're supporting Lee Yeager who is battling cancer.

"It's just amazing to see," said Veterans Memorial junior right blocker Emma Yeager.

From day one, the baseball team has rallied around their head coach Lee Yeager who was diagnosed with Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma. The team showed up to the game with a gift basket for Emma and her mother to help Lee in his fight. They've also made t-shirts, bracelets and more.

"The least we can do is help the family and continue to support them throughout the battle," said Eagles senior outfielder and pitcher DJ Garcia.

Now they're wanting to extend their aid to his daughter Emma, a junior volleyball player. While it's been hard not having her father there at every game, she remembers how resilient he's always been.

"To see him going through that and proving himself that he is like that," said Emma Yeager. "I mean it's just great to see your role model fighting really hard behind the scenes."

Yeager has been receiving treatment in Houston Monday through Friday. If he feels good on Friday he tries to take a trip home to see his daughter and family.

"Hello everyone I'm sorry I have not been updating everyone. Things are moving very quickly and I've been getting adjusted up here in Houston. Just want everyone to know we appreciate the prayers and donations we have received. I could not be doing this without that. I'm finishing week 3 of 7 weeks of radiation/chemo. It is tough with the side effects of these things but I am pushing through it day by day. Thank you again for the prayers. It's in God's hands and whatever he puts in front of me I know it won't be something I can't handle it. Also, thank you to everyone who reaches out to my family and myself. Keep competing." Lee Yeager, Veterans Memorial baseball head coach

Veterans Memorial battled Gregory-Portland on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles won 3-1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-22 and 25-13). Veterans Memorial improves to 11-2 in UIL 5A District 29.

