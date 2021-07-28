Watch
US women win 3-on-3 gold medal in sport's Olympic debut

Jeff Roberson/AP
United States' Kelsey Plum (5) heads to the basket past France's Mamignan Toure during a women's 3-on-3 semifinal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tokyo Olympics 3x3 Basketball
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 10:12:18-04

TOKYO -- The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young won the first women’s gold medal in the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball.

Plum scored all five of her points early to help the Americans take the lead and they held on for an 18-15 win over the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

Plum led all scorers in this tournament. She finished with 55 points over the course of the five-day event in which the U.S. played nine games and only lost one.

China beat France 16-14 for the bronze medal and Serbia defeated Belgium 21-10 in the men’s third-place game.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
