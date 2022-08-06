Tuloso-Midway revives Warrior pride.

The Tuloso-Midway Warriors will play a few familiar teams like Alice and Calallen this season in UIL District 16 4A-DI, but this year, there's more confidence going into the season.

"Tuloso-Midway is a diamond in the rough," second-year head coach Kris O'Neal said. "A place that's never really been really great at this sport, but because of the community, the family and the buy-in and who we are as a character is going to change the district."

The Warriors are coming off a rough 1-9 season, but O'Neal has restored pride back to the Warriors.

"The way he can preach to us and make us feel his words. He makes us feel like everything he says is genuine and it really makes us buy and trust into the program," said Diego Arriaga, Tuloso-Midway senior left tackle.

With pride comes physicality and the young players sure know how to pack a punch.

"We're heavier on the young side which is good, but we have enough senior leadership who's ready to make a change," said O'Neal. "They're ready to be somebody who's done something that's never happened at Tuloso-Midway."

The Warriors return six starters on both sides of the ball.

"We're coming in with new quarterbacks, so I definitely think our quarterbacks will lead with a big impact and our line," said Landen Jasso, Tuloso-Midway senior wide receiver and safety. "Definitely a whole new line. Just all around it's an all new team, so I'm definitely excited to see us play."

The Warriors enter battle this season with this slogan:

"Our time," said Arriaga. "That's what it is, our time."

"We got it coming this year. This is our year," said Jasso. "Change, change is coming, I promise."

Tuloso-Midway kicks off their season at Warrior Stadium on Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. against Moody.