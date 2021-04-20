Torres twins part of Islanders' turnaround

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In sports, teammates often share a bond making them feel like a family.

But for two players on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi softball team, that connection goes far beyond just the playing field.

Alexandria and Gabriella Torres are freshmen on the Islanders' softball team. They are also twin sisters.

"Our bond together has been so strong since we have literally been together in our mom's stomach," said Gabriella.

They have been playing sports together for their entire lives and now they are getting to do it at the collegiate level.

"We've known for sure growing up playing softball that we wanted to go to the same school," said Alexandria. "We were lucky enough to have the opportunity to go to A&M-Corpus Christi."

The Torres sisters are now young cornerstones on a team that is having an impressive turnaround in 2021. They were also responsible for similar transformations at Brennan High School in San Antonio.

"From the minute they stepped on campus on the field they were leaders," said Selena Garcia, their high school softball coach.

Now, they are taking that intense leadership at a young age and bringing it to their college team.

"It's definitely something they need," said Islanders softball coach Kristen Zaleski.

And of course, they are competitive with their opponents, but it doesn't mean they aren't competitive with one another either.

"We compete at everything," said Alexandria.

"Who can lift stronger, who can run faster," said Gabriella.

And it continues when they leave the field.

"In school too we have the same classes and we want to see who gets the higher grades on the tests," added Alexandria.

Competition breeds talent and that is exactly what is happening with the Torres sisters.

As a result, their contributions are helping the Islanders softball program.