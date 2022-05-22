Tiger Woods withdraws from final round of PGA

For the first time in his career, Tiger Woods has withdrawn from a major as a professional.

The PGA of America announced the news on Saturday after Woods shot a career-high 79 in the third round at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that he had five straight bogeys and was 21 shots behind 27-year-old Mito Pereira, who sits on top of the leaderboard at 69.

On a cold and windy day, Woods limped his way around the course, telling a pool reporter after the round that he was sore.

Woods sustained a horrific right leg injury in a car crash 15 months ago.