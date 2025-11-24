The Cowboys upset the Eagles in the wildest finish of the week

The Cowboys are still alive in the playoff race.

Dallas mounted a wild, three-score comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, overcoming a 21-0 deficit en route to a 24-21 victory.

Instead of falling to 4-6-1, the Cowboys improved to 5-5-1 and stayed only one game behind in the loss column for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

The loss was consequential for Philadelphia, as well, dropping the Eagles into second place in the conference — and out of a first-round bye with six games to go in the season.

Here's how it all went down.

Nearly 20 minutes into the game, the Cowboys looked all but done. The Eagles raced to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, and after having driven all the way to the red zone, quarterback Dak Prescott was picked off in the end zone by Reed Blankenship with 5:01 left in the second quarter.

Philly couldn’t add to its lead on its ensuing drive, though, punting after a three-and-out. On their next possession, the Cowboys marched 72 yards in only six plays to get on the board before halftime.

The teams then traded punts on the first three possessions of the third quarter. On its second drive of the second half, Dallas drove into Eagles territory, only for Brandon Aubrey to miss a 51-yard field goal.

Late in the third, the Cowboys finally started cooking. Prescott led a seven-play, 89-yard drive to cut the score to 21-14 on a touchdown set up in large part by a 48-yard bomb to CeeDee Lamb.

In the fourth quarter, the game went from wild to wacky.

First, Philadelphia's Jake Elliott missed a 56-yard field goal with 13:14 left in the game.

Only three plays later, Dallas tied it up. That drive alone featured an incredible catch by George Pickens and a John Elway-esque dive from Prescott on an 8-yard touchdown run.

By this point in the game, the Cowboys had scored 21 straight points. Meanwhile, the Eagles hadn’t scored since the 11:32 mark of the second quarter.

On its next possession, Philly finally looked to be moving the ball and made it into Dallas territory before Saquon Barkley fumbled at the end of a short run.

The Cowboys' offense couldn’t do anything with the quick change, however, punting after only five plays. But Xavier Gipson made a baffling decision to field the punt inside the 5-yard line, and he was popped on the return, fumbling the ball and giving Dallas possession only 8 yards from the end zone.

Then it was the Cowboys’ turn to make a head-scratching call.

Dallas decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1 instead of kicking the go-ahead field goal, and Prescott threw incomplete to Jake Ferguson.

But the Eagles couldn’t do anything on offense once again, punting after only five plays.

The Cowboys got the ball back with only 1:35 left, and Prescott got the team all the way to Philadelphia’s 24-yard line to set up a game-winning kick for Aubrey.